Kyler Murray nearly engineered a fourth quarter comeback against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, but in the end, the Cardinals came up short after Murray threw an interception on Arizona's final offensive play of the game.

With just 15 seconds left to play, Murray was trying to hit A.J. Green in the end zone for a game-winning score, only Green didn't know that he was getting the ball, which led to a nightmare scenario for the Cardinals.

That's Rasul Douglas picking off the pass to ice a 24-21 win for Green Bay.

There were a lot of reactions to the play on Twitter and one of the best ones came from the New England Patriots. After Douglas made the interception, the Patriots sent out the perfect tweet.

If anyone knows about game-winning interceptions in Arizona, it's definitely the Patriots. The team probably had a little deja vu watching the play and that's because they won Super Bowl XLIX in the SAME STADIUM on a game-winning interception that came on a play where Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson.

That Super Bowl win was so big for the Patriots that JUST THIS WEEK, Tom Brady listed it as his favorite football moment of his 21-year career. On the other hand, I'm guessing it's probably the least favorite moment of Russell Wilson's career, just like Thursday's interception will likely go down as one of the least favorite moments of Kyler Murray's career.

Speaking of Murray, although he threw the interception, it's hard to blame him for what happened. On the play, Green simply never turned around to look for the ball, which allowed Douglas to pick it off. Although there's been no official explanation for what happened, a report from NFL.com has suggested that Murray tried to audible to a back-shoulder fade, but Green didn't see the audible, which is why he never turned for the ball.