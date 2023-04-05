The New England Patriots took a step back last season after selecting Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in 2021 and having him help lead the team to the playoffs as a rookie. Bill Belichick's team tumbled in 2022 and found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason for the second time in three seasons.
Even more discouraging was the regression from Jones and the offense, which was largely due to the unorthodox decision to have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spearhead the unit. While the Patriots have seemingly corrected that miscue by hiring Bill O'Brien this offseason as the team's OC, there have been rumblings that a QB change could be on the horizon with Belichick reportedly shopping Jones. That would certainly turn New England's plans at the NFL Draft on its head, but for now let's proceed forward with the idea that Jones will be under center for the team next season.
Putting that to the side, the Patriots have enjoyed some recent success -- by their standards -- at the draft that includes a collection of players from last year in Bailey Zappe, Jack Jones, Cole Strong and Marcus Jones. The Patriots possess 11 picks in the upcoming draft. Below you can see each pick New England will have this year along with our full seven-round mock draft (h/t Pro Football Network Draft Simulator).
Team needs: OT, CB, WR, DL, TE, LB
- Round 1, Pick 14
- Round 2, Pick 46
- Round 3, Pick 76 (from CAR)
- Round 4, Pick 107 (from LAR)
- Round 4, Pick 117
- Round 4, Pick 135
- Round 6, Pick 184 (from LV)
- Round 6, Pick 187 (from CAR)
- Round 6, Pick 192
- Round 6, Pick 210
- Round 7, Pick 245 (from BUF via ATL)
Round 1 - Pick 14
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
New England's top need is adding top talent at the offensive tackle position. Trent Brown will be 30 by the start of next season, Isaiah Wynn remains unsigned and free agent signee Riley Reiff isn't a long-term option. With that in mind, the Patriots snag one of the top tackles in this class in Skoronski. He played left tackle at Northwestern and allowed just one sack and six pressures last season. He's a Day 1 starter along this offensive line and a much-needed upgrade from the unit New England had a year ago.
Round 2 - Pick 46
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
As has been the case for the last few years, the Patriots need help at wide receiver. They dove into free agency and replaced Jakobi Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster, which could be an upgrade if the former Chief hits his ceiling. That said, the team needs more at the position, and that brings us to Tillman. The Tennessee product battled injuries last season, but has plenty of potential as a possession receiver in this offense and has drawn comparisons to Indy's Michael Pittman Jr., which would be an ideal addition.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 3 - Pick 76
Kansas State • Sr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
Even with New England retaining Jonathan Jones in free agency, the Pats still could use some more bodies at the cornerback position. On top of that, they need size and that's exactly what Julius Brents could bring to Foxboro. The 6-foot-3 corner out of Kansas State has rare size and length for the position, owning a nearly 7-foot wingspan.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 4 - Pick 107
Tyler Steen OT
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Yes, we're doubling down at the offensive tackle position. Again, the Patriots don't have much long-term security here with Brown and Reiff only signed through this season. This time, Belichick jumps into the Nick Saban waters by taking Steen. He initially was a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama where he finished as the team blindside tackle. He's more of a project than Skoronski, but has upside.
Round 4 - Pick 117
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
New England needs to add some off-ball linebackers to the unit headlined by Ja'Whaun Bentley, and Dennis is a fascinating prospect. He's quite athletic, notching a 41.4' vertical jump and ran a 4.63 40, which would have been the fastest dash time of any inside linebacker at the NFL Combine. A smart football player who has traits that could make him a strong player at the next level.
Round 4 - Pick 135
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
New England traded away Jonnu Smith and replaced him with Mike Gesicki in free agency to pair with Hunter Henry for 2023. Beyond that, however, there isn't much there at the tight end position, so the Patriots address that in the fourth with Schoonmaker. The Michigan product is very athletic and a big pass-catching weapon and blocker standing at 6-5 and 251 pounds.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 6 - Pick 184
Colby Wooden DL
Auburn • Jr • 6'4" / 273 lbs
Wooden tested as an edge rusher at the combine but also worked on the interior at Auburn, giving him the type of versatility that Bill Belichick would likely find endearing. It's the pressure he could apply from the interior that should be most attractive for the Patriots to complement Matt Judon off the edge. The 6-4, 273-pounder would be a nice developmental piece behind Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 6 - Pick 187
YaYa Diaby EDGE
Louisville • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Another addition to the defensive line and another highly athletic lineman for New England. Diaby brings elite athletic traits to the table, ranking second among all defensive ends in athletic score at the combine. He also enjoyed a dominant season at Louisville in 2022, recording nine sacks.
Round 6 - Pick 192
Jake Haener QB
Fresno State • Sr • 6'0" / 207 lbs
New England's quarterback situation is in flux with these latest reports surrounding Mac Jones and Belichick said to be shopping him. If that comes to fruition, drafting a quarterback could become a major need that can't wait until the sixth round. If the status quo remains, however, it'd still be wise for the team to take stabs at the position late, as they do here with Haener. The Fresno State product is CBS Sports' sixth-ranked QB prospect. What he lacks in physical gifts he makes up for with a high football IQ, which is exactly the type of quarterback the Patriots have been able to develop.
Round 6 - Pick 210
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
New England's safety unit is going through a transition period with the retirement of Devin McCourty, so it will be looking to add at this position even with Jalen Mills rumored to move from corner to safety. Hicks has a great combination of size and athleticism and played in a highly productive Cincinnati secondary over the last few seasons.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 7 - Pick 245
Evan Hull RB
Northwestern • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
New England took two running backs a year ago to complement Rhamondre Stevenson and added James Robinson in free agency this year, so the backfield isn't much of a priority. That said, the team is still missing a James White, Shane Vereen-type piece, which could be Hull. At Northwestern, he caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season while also averaging 4.1 yards per carry.