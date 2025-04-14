The Patriots are once again picking inside the top five of the NFL Draft following a second-consecutive 4-13 season. While they are unquestionably in the doldrums of the NFL, there is promise for tomorrow. The team was able to secure its quarterback of the future last year in Drake Maye, and recently hired Mike Vrabel as its newest head coach with the hopes that he can help turn the tide and lead the organization back to contention. The team also spent big in free agency, landing notable players like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Robert Spillane and Stefon Diggs.

Now the attention turns to the NFL Draft, where they'll be first on the clock with the No. 4 overall selection. There, they are at the mercy of the team ahead of them in regards to what talent could fall to them. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the consensus No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, but after that there is a bit of a mystery.

Both the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) have a long-term need at the quarterback position, but the next best signal caller, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, has seen his stock falter, leaving questions as to whether or not one of those teams will take him. From a Patriots perspective, they'll hope one of them does, cause that'll ensure either Colorado receiver/corner Travis Hunter or Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter will fall to them at No. 4.

And I wonder if the pre-draft slander for Sanders is real or your classic smokescreen that you see constantly this time of the year. After all, the Giants have flirted with Sanders for quite a white, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was in attendance for Sanders' (and Travis Hunter's) Pro Day. Sorry, but the owner does not fly in to get his eyes on a non-quarterback, in my humble opinion.

So, as I spark up my full seven-round mock draft for New England, I'm going with my gut that says the Browns will take Sanders at No. 2 overall, and then the Giants turn around and select Travis Hunter at No. 3. That leaves a star pass rusher on the board for Mike Vrabel to pounce on. Scroll down to read the full breakdown of the mock and who else the Patriots bring aboard in this exercise.

Patriots' 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 4

Round 2: Pick 38

Round 3: Pick 69

Round 3: Pick 77 (via Atlanta)

Round 4: Pick 106

Round 5: Pick 144

Round 5: Pick 171 (via Dallas)

Round 7: Pick 220

Round 7: Pick 238

Patriots seven-round mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.