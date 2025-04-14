The Patriots are once again picking inside the top five of the NFL Draft following a second-consecutive 4-13 season. While they are unquestionably in the doldrums of the NFL, there is promise for tomorrow. The team was able to secure its quarterback of the future last year in Drake Maye, and recently hired Mike Vrabel as its newest head coach with the hopes that he can help turn the tide and lead the organization back to contention. The team also spent big in free agency, landing notable players like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Robert Spillane and Stefon Diggs.
Now the attention turns to the NFL Draft, where they'll be first on the clock with the No. 4 overall selection. There, they are at the mercy of the team ahead of them in regards to what talent could fall to them. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the consensus No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, but after that there is a bit of a mystery.
Both the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) have a long-term need at the quarterback position, but the next best signal caller, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, has seen his stock falter, leaving questions as to whether or not one of those teams will take him. From a Patriots perspective, they'll hope one of them does, cause that'll ensure either Colorado receiver/corner Travis Hunter or Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter will fall to them at No. 4.
And I wonder if the pre-draft slander for Sanders is real or your classic smokescreen that you see constantly this time of the year. After all, the Giants have flirted with Sanders for quite a white, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was in attendance for Sanders' (and Travis Hunter's) Pro Day. Sorry, but the owner does not fly in to get his eyes on a non-quarterback, in my humble opinion.
So, as I spark up my full seven-round mock draft for New England, I'm going with my gut that says the Browns will take Sanders at No. 2 overall, and then the Giants turn around and select Travis Hunter at No. 3. That leaves a star pass rusher on the board for Mike Vrabel to pounce on. Scroll down to read the full breakdown of the mock and who else the Patriots bring aboard in this exercise.
Patriots' 2025 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 4
- Round 2: Pick 38
- Round 3: Pick 69
- Round 3: Pick 77 (via Atlanta)
- Round 4: Pick 106
- Round 5: Pick 144
- Round 5: Pick 171 (via Dallas)
- Round 7: Pick 220
- Round 7: Pick 238
Patriots seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Again, this is all contingent on Shedeur Sanders coming off the board before the Patriots are on the clock. Regardless of whether that's the Giants or Browns who take him, I think Travis Hunter is the next player off the board, leaving New England with Carter. The Penn State star has the ceiling of being one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL once he develops. He also will fill a massive need for the Patriots, who were last in the league in sacks in 2024.
Round 2, Pick 38
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Because Carter fell to the Patriots at No. 4, it pushed addressing the team's biggest need (a left tackle) to Day 2. If Conerly is still on the board when they are next up on the clock at No. 38 overall, it's a coup d'état. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder doesn't have the arm length concerns that Will Campbell does, and is extremely athletic for his size. He also allowed just two sacks over the last two seasons at Oregon.
Round 3, Pick 69
Jack Bech WR
TCU • Sr • 6'1" / 214 lbs
Even with the addition of Stefon Diggs, the Patriots need to continue adding to their wide receiver room until something significant sticks. Bech, who began his collegiate career at LSU, is coming off a breakout campaign for TCU last season with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, Betch has good size and has strong hands.
Round 3, Pick 77
Cam Skattebo RB
Arizona State • Sr • 5'9" / 219 lbs
Skattebo was electrifying for the Sun Devils last season, particularly in the College Football Playoff against Texas. There, he nearly willed Arizona State to a win over Texas, totaling 242 total rushing and receiving yards and three touchdowns (including a passing score). New England needs an injection of game-breaking talent, and could be good for a reset in the backfield after Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbles in 2024.
Round 4, Pick 106
Kansas State • Jr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
One of New England's strengths comes in the secondary at the cornerback, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't continue to build on that strength. Parrish would give the Patriots solid depth behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, and had seven pass breakups for the Wildcats last season. He also has garner interest from New England with the team reportedly having him in as a top-30 visit.
Round 5, Pick 144
Jackson Slater IOL
Sacramento State • Sr • 6'3" / 311 lbs
Patriots have needs that stretch beyond offensive tackle, and Slater provides an opportunity to add a versatile player on the interior. He has the ability to play guard and center, and has good athleticism that should help him ease into the NFL despite coming from a smaller program.
Round 5, Pick 171
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 258 lbs
The Patriots have Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper atop the tight end depth chart. However, Henry is signed through 2026 and is entering his age-30 season, while Hooper re-signed on a one-year deal. So, Evans could be looked at as a developmental piece at a position that has proven to be quite valuable in a Josh McDaniels offense.
Round 7, Pick 220
Cam Horsley DL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Despite the arrival of Milton Williams and pending return of Christian Barmore, it's never a bad thing to add depth to the defensive line. New England should be familiar with Horsley thanks to Doug Marrone working at Boston College last season.
Round 7, Pick 238
Miami (FL) • Sr • 5'11" / 199 lbs
The Patriots do have John Parker Romo on the roster, but they could certainly use a kicker after Joey Slye signed with the Titans earlier this offseason. Borregales played four years at Miami and connected on 75% of his kicks from 50-plus yards over the last two seasons.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.