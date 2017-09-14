Patriots sign corner Ryan Lewis to practice squad
New England Patriots fill their practice squad by adding former Pitt cornerback Ryan Lewis.
Ryan Lewis is the newest member of the Patriots.
New England announced on Wednesday that they've signed the cornerback to their practice squad, filling the spot left after the Arizona Cardinals signed running back D.J. Foster to their active roster.
Lewis was with the Cardinals himself signing with them as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh and was later released on September 12.
At Pitt, the 6-foot, 200 pound corner played in 51 games and finished his senior season recording 79 total tackles, two interceptions and had eight passes defended.
