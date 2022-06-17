It didn't take long for veteran offensive lineman Darryl Williams to find a new NFL home. Three days after the Chiefs waived him, Williams was added to the Patriots' 90-man roster ahead of New England's 2022 training camp.

An undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State in 2020, Williams has yet to play in a regular season game. He spent the majority of his time in Kansas City as a member of the team's practice squad. Williams did tally 79 snaps during the 2021 preseason.

Williams enjoyed a successful college career with the Bulldogs. One of five team captains for the 2019 season, Williams logged 38 starts in college, with 25 coming at left guard and another 13 at center. He allowed just two sacks during his 1,031 snaps while helping Mississippi State boast one of the nation's top rushing attacks during the 2018-19 seasons.

Williams' college experience at left guard may be what attracted Patriots coach Bill Belichick. With rookie Cole Strange slated to be the team's starter at left guard, Williams may be asked to add depth and competition to the left position. The position will have a new starter this season after veteran Ted Karras signed with the Bengals in free agency. New England will also have to replace Shaq Mason after the veteran left guard signed with Tampa Bay this offseason.

Along with Strange, the Patriots' projected starters on the offensive line include left tackle Trent Brown, center David Andrews, right guard Mike Onwenu, and right tackle Isaiah Wynn. The unit was tabbed as the ninth-best offensive line in the NFL in Pro Football Focus' end of the year rankings. New England's line helped Mac Jones earn Pro Bowl honors as a rookie as the Patriots returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence.