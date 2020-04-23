Patriots sign Marqise Lee to one-year deal days after WR was released by Jaguars, per report
Whoever winds up being the Pats' starting QB in 2020 has a new target
The New England Patriots have been active moving on from players this offseason -- finally making an addition to their roster at the skill positions. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have signed wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, just days after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In 59 career games, Lee has caught 174 passes for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came in 2016, when he caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. Lee caught 56 passes for 702 yards and another three touchdowns the year the Jaguars made the AFC Championship Game (2017), but injuries have derailed his career since.
Lee played in just six games and made three catches for 18 yards before he was placed on injured reserve for the second consecutive year. He missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a gruesome knee injury that preseason.
The Patriots are taking a "low-risk, high-reward" flyer on Lee, hoping the knee issues are behind him. The Patriots list Julian Edelman and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry as their starting wide receivers, with Mohamed Sanu and Jakobi Meyers on the second team. Lee could battle for a spot in the rotation and can be a solid third option when healthy.
Edelman finished with 100 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns last season, but no Patriots wide receivers amassed over 400 yards outside of him. Phillip Dorsett signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Meyers caught 26 passes for 359 yards with no touchdowns. Sanu had just 207 yards and a touchdown in the eight games he played for New England, which traded a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for him, and Herry struggled to get his rookie season off the ground with an ankle injury, playing in just seven games.
If Lee can stay healthy this offseason, New England may have found a reliable veteran option for Jarrett Stidham -- or whoever the Patriots quarterback will be in 2020.
