The New England Patriots have signed a veteran who can help replace Christian Barmore, who is out for the foreseeable future after being hospitalized with blood clots over the weekend. The team has signed Mike Purcell, an 11-year veteran interior defensive lineman who comes to New England after spending the previous five years with the Broncos. Purcell's agency announced the news Thursday.

Purcell, 33, broke into the NFL with the 49ers in 2014. He's made 45 starts over 90 regular season games, tallying 208 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He broke up a career-high three passes last year while netting 10 starts in 16 games for Denver.

The signing comes after the unexpected announcement of Barmore's hospitalization.

"Our principal concern at this time is Christian's health and well-being," the team said in a statement. "Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world. While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care, and we look forward to his full recovery."

The news comes almost exactly three months after Barmore signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Patriots. The deal, which averages $21 million per year, making Barmore one of the NFL's 10 highest-paid interior defenders, signaled New England's plans to continue featuring the lineman as a core piece of new coach Jerod Mayo's unit.

Originally a second-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2021, Barmore has appeared in 44 games for the Patriots to date, starting 11 contests. He logged a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2023, when he also set personal-best marks in tackles (64), quarterback hits (16) and tackles for loss (13).