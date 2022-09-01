Two days after his release from the Dolphins, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. is back in the AFC East. The former third-round draft pick is signing with the rival Patriots' practice squad ahead of the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

Bowden, 24, was among Miami's final roster cuts at receiver despite flashing this preseason with two touchdown catches. Originally drafted No. 80 overall by the Raiders in 2020, he was traded to the Dolphins just months later, appearing in 10 games as a reserve wideout. Bowden missed all of 2021, however, due to a hamstring injury and was pushed down the team's depth chart after new head coach Mike McDaniel oversaw a total overhaul of the position this offseason, starting with the blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill.

The Patriots made a number of their own receiver changes this year, adding ex-Dolphins starter DeVante Parker -- one of Bowden's former teammates -- and second-rounder Tyquan Thornton to a room already including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. It's possible they will attempt to develop Bowden as more than a receiver, considering the Kentucky product's background as an all-purpose athlete.

Bowden is best known for his college days, when he starred at multiple positions for the Wildcats. The Ohio native spent time at quarterback, running back, receiver and kick returner, earning the 2019 Paul Hornung Award for being college football's top versatile performer.