Apparently, Bill Belichick's master plan is to sign as many former first-round picks as possible at receiver. The Patriots already have two former first-round wide receivers on their roster, and it appears they are going to add another one this week.

According to ESPN, the Patriots are signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Back in 2016, the Vikings made Treadwell the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, but he only ended up lasting four seasons in Minnesota.

Laquon Treadwell JAC • WR • 18 TAR 51 REC 33 REC YDs 434 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

During his time with the Vikings, Treadwell was never able to make a name for himself. He caught just one pass during his rookie season, and things didn't get much better from there. During his four-year stint with the Vikings, he only caught 65 total passes and never had more than 35 receptions in a single season.

After flaming out with the Vikings, Treadwell moved on to Atlanta in 2020, where he finished the season with just six catches for 49 yards. In 2021, the Jaguars gave Treadwell a chance to prove himself, and although he responded with a career-high 434 receiving yards, it wasn't good enough to stick around in Jacksonville. The Jags ended up releasing him during their final round of cuts last week.

If Treadwell wants to prove himself in New England, he's going to have to work his way up from the practice squad to the active roster.

Thanks to the addition of Treadwell, the Patriots now have three former first-round wide receivers on their team. The other two are DeVante Parker (14th overall pick by the Dolphins in 2015) and Nelson Agholor (20th overall pick by the Eagles in 2015).