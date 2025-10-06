For New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills was an unforgettable homecoming. Diggs' 10 catches for 146 yards was a season-high performance and helped New England move one game back of previously-unbeaten Buffalo in the AFC East.

Diggs received questions regarding the personal nature of his performance in the return to Buffalo for the first time since the trade to Houston before signing as a free agent with New England.

"One-hundred percent," Diggs said during an on-field interview after the game.

Diggs doesn't have a touchdown this season, but leads the Patriots in receptions, yards and targets as Drake Maye's top wide receiver.

"It was lit, prime time," said Diggs, who spent four seasons with the Bills. "It was electrifying. I knew it was going to be a test for us."

Diggs is returning to form after tearing his ACL last season in Week 8. That cut Diggs' lone season with the Texans short after his acquisition from the Bills. As part of the deal, Diggs reworked his contract, which allowed him to hit free agency during the offseason and ultimately end up in New England.

"Coming back here first game, prime time, you could see it all week. He just loves football," Maye said. "He's got a lot in the tank left, so it's good he's a Patriot."

Maye finished 22 of 30 for 273 yards and had only one incompletion in the decisive second half. He called Diggs' outing "his storybook" and applauded his WR1's efforts.

Diggs was spectacular over four years with the Bills, twice being named All-Pro. During his first season in Buffalo in 2020, Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,535) and kicked off what would be a four-year run of Pro Bowl nods.

A former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Maryland in 2015, Diggs enjoyed his first 1,000-yard season in 2018 and was later part of a trade with the Bills.