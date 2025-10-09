We've got Thursday Night Football and a London game in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, but the action really starts to heat up when those first games kick off at 1 p.m. ET every Sunday. We've put together a three-leg parlay at BetMGM for those early games, with one leg featuring the upstart New England Patriots, who are coming off a 23-20 win over the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

NFL Week 6 1 p.m. ET games parlay

Patriots ML vs. Saints (-190)

Steelers -5.5 vs. Browns (-110)

Chargers -4.5 vs. Dolphins (-105)





Final odds: +468 (wager $100 to win $468)



Patriots money line vs. Saints

There's a chance for some overcorrection here with both teams coming off massive wins in Week 5. However, I think the Patriots are the superior team in terms of talent and have the better defense, which should contain New Orleans' offense better than the Giants did. Drake Maye should pick apart a Saints defense that has been fairly ordinary for most of the season, and I think New England finally lets TreVeyon Henderson run wild in the dome.

Steelers -5.5 vs. Browns

This is a great opportunity for Pittsburgh's defense to find its groove. The Browns are trotting out Dillon Gabriel, who was actually competent in his first NFL start against a good Vikings team. However, Pittsburgh has the pass rush to disrupt Gabriel much more often. On the other side, the Steelers have been an explosive offense and should be able to move the ball against a strong Cleveland defense often enough to put more pressure on Gabriel to deliver points. It's always a close game when two AFC North teams square off, but I like the Steelers to cover the spread in Week 6.

Chargers -4.5 vs. Dolphins

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. The Chargers looked like the class of the AFC after three weeks but have since dropped their last two games to the Giants and Commanders. They'll try to rebound against a Dolphins team coming off a 27-24 loss to the Panthers. Los Angeles' defense should get right in this game, and I think Justin Herbert will be allowed to pick the Miami defense apart. The Chargers should be able to snap their losing streak and cover in this game.