New England Patriots star wideout Stefon Diggs and Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B are expecting a baby, the rapper announced on "CBS Mornings." The two have been rumored to be dating for almost a year, and they are now taking things to the next level.

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," Cardi B said, via CBS News.

Cardi B says the child is due before she begins her "Little Miss Drama" tour, which comes in February. The musician said that she and Diggs share the same ambition, in that they want to be "the greatest" in their respective fields, and that the star wide receiver has been an empowering force in her life, both personally and professionally.

"And he just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong," Cardi B said. "I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout. ... People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me."

Cardi B has three children with fellow rapper Offset, from whom she filed for divorce last year. The split was messy, but Cardi B recalled Diggs one time telling her: "Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you."

Her new album, "Am I The Drama?," releases on Sept. 19. Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowl wideout that led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards in 2020. A fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Maryland in 2015, Diggs quickly emerged into one of the best receivers in the NFL with six 1,000-yard receiving campaigns to his name.