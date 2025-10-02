On Sunday night, Stefon Diggs will return to Buffalo for the first time since the Bills traded him to the Houston Texans in April 2024. Now a member of the New England Patriots, Diggs knows it probably won't be just another game.

Diggs spent four seasons with the Bills from 2020-23, and he was brilliant. He totaled 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. In an interview with Boston.com, Diggs acknowledged that his return will be "sentimental" and "emotional."

Formerly on the same side as the Buffalo faithful, Diggs knows what he will be walking into on Sunday night.

"I try to keep the main thing the main thing, but it's my first time back there," Diggs said. "It's going to be a hell of an atmosphere. I was a part of that for a long time. I played there before I got there. So, I'm excited."

Toward the end of his time with the Bills, it looked from the outside as though tensions between Diggs and the team were on the rise. After Joe Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023, Diggs' production dipped a bit, and the Bills dealt him to the Texans just months later.

Diggs said that's just life in the NFL. He tries not to concern himself with those decisions too much because they are largely out of his control.

"It's just the nature of the business, I'm not in control of nothing," Diggs told Boston.com. "I get open and catch the ball. But, like, the internal stuff, obviously I miss those guys over there. You spend a lot of time with people and it becomes more personal than just professional, so when I say it's the nature of the business, that's just how it goes."

As far as his former teammates are concerned, Diggs noted that they will "tab jabs at each other" while admitting he will greet them with "a big hug."

Between what will be an emotional return for Diggs and a key divisional matchup, Diggs said the biggest challenge will be keeping a level head on a big stage. Are the Patriots ready to step up in the national spotlight?

"I feel like we don't have a choice," said Diggs.

When it comes to the scoreboard and the standings, Diggs and the Patriots have a huge opportunity to make a statement in primetime against undefeated Bills. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.