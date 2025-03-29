New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is entering his second season and now has a veteran star wide receiver on his offense. The team added four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs this offseason and while he is coming off an ACL injury, he will likely bring a spark that the team's offense has lacked in the last few years.

Diggs had his first press conference with the media on Friday and made a comparison between his new QB and a MVP QB he's played with in the past.

"I'm excited," Diggs said. "I really look forward to it. It's crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities, people say through the grapevine, he acts a lot like [Buffalo Bills quarterback] Josh [Allen]. That was my guy, so I look forward to meeting and connecting with him."

Diggs was with the Bills from 2020 to 2023, before Buffalo traded him to the Houston Texans. After one year of C.J. Stroud throwing passes to him, he now joins another young quarterback who has shown a lot of hope for his NFL future.

When Diggs joined the Bills, Allen was in his third year in the league. Diggs finds himself in a similar situation entering the 2025 season, with the ability to help boost the potential for a first round passer.

Diggs began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he played from 2015 to 2019, working with quarterback Kirk Cousins for two of those seasons. Joining his fourth team in his decade long career, Diggs has worked with his fare share of quarterbacks and knows the importance of creating a personal relationship with the offensive leader.

"Seeing that I got the experience ... I've played with a lot of quarterbacks," Diggs said. "I've been around a lot of quarterbacks, so learning the quarterback, getting to know him, spending more time with him. Once you know somebody on a more personal level, I feel like it's a lot of carry-over to the field, whether they're risk-takers or like to play aggressive, like to play smart, and just honing in on what he's good at."

The Patriots and Texans met in October of last season and Diggs noticed some traits about Maye that he appreciates in a QB.

"We played him last year. He shows a lot of fight," the 31-year-old said. "He got that fiery quarterback, 'I want to win' mindset. That's something that I get excited about and love to be around. But, as far as his development as a quarterback, I feel like that's not really too much of my job. My job is to get up and catch the ball. I just look forward to getting back out there and being one of the weapons for him."

Diggs put some Patriots fans at ease, saying he is ahead of schedule in terms of his injury recovery, saying he is "getting back on track."