Patriots' Stephon Gilmore disses Kelvin Benjamin, says Bills wideout pushed off on big catch

A switch has flipped for Stephon Gilmore since he called Jalen Ramsey a "zone guy" fin early October. The Patriots cornerback did what he needed to do against a really bad Bills offense on Monday night, with Derek Anderson completing just 2 of 7 passes targeting Gilmore. However, Gilmore did give up 45 yards in the game, a 25-6 win for the Patriots.

Most of that yardage came on a big 40-yard play to Kelvin Benjamin, in which Benjamin used every inch of his 6-foot-5-inch frame to go up and grab a ball over Gilmore.

The play went for 40 yards, but Gilmore took issue with Benjamin's grab.

"He pushed off on that," Gilmore said after the game, per CLNS. "They called him on it the next time. That's the only way he can get open."

It's been a tough season for Benjamin. With the Bills' quarterback troubles, he hasn't had time to really sync up with anyone. He has 16 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown this year, and he has caught just 36 percent of his targets. Benjamin leads the team in targets at 44, but he's fourth in receptions.

For what it's worth, this play actually looked pretty clean. There's a little bit of handfighting, but Gilmore looked like he was already on his way down after the two were momentarily tangled up.

Benjamin was flagged for pass interference on an out route later in the game, again with Gilmore draped on him. Gilmore has played some really good football the past few weeks for the Patriots, and he'll be tested next week with Davante Adams and the Packers coming to Foxborough.



