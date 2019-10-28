Patriots' Stephon Gilmore shuts down Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. as elite performance continues

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Stephon Gilmore continues to ever so quietly state his case as the top corner in the NFL. His latest statement came on Sunday afternoon as the New England Patriots were able to move to 8-0 on the season after handing the Cleveland Browns a 27-13 defeat.

In that winning effort, Gilmore shadowed star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a majority of contest. Beckham finished with five receptions on seven targets for 52 yards, but that respectable stat line doesn't exactly tell the entire story.

His first two catches on the night came off bubble screens and only went for a total of 10 yards. Those plays are specifically designed to get the ball in Beckham's hands with blockers out in front of him, so there was not much room for Gilmore to get a hand on it in. After that, it was spot receptions for the bulk of the afternoon, and his largest grab of the day (a 31-yard connection from Baker Mayfield) was essentially in garbage time.

"Steph's a great competitor," said Bill Belichick. "I love Steph. He always wants whatever the biggest challenge is. 'Whatever you need me to do, whatever the biggest challenge is, put me on that player and that situation and I'll give you my best and be ready to go.' I love that about him. He's very competitive and will take on whatever challenge we want to give him."

Even Beckham gave Gilmore his due.

"Yeah, I think he's great," Beckham said. "I think he's All-Pro and I think he's everything."

Overall, it was a rough night for the Browns' aerial attack. Not only was the weather a factor in the first half, but this Patriots defense is on a historic pace halfway through the season. Mayfield was held to just 193 yards through the air and managed one touchdown to go along with a pick.

While Beckham had praise for the Patriots corner, he did wish his offense elected to attack him a bit more over the course of the night as he felt like there were opportunities lost.

"I just felt like we didn't challenge as much as we could have," Beckham said. "I think we kind of shied away from it. I was expecting and looking forward to it, but that wasn't the case today. We had a couple plays, but for whatever reason we didn't do as much challenging as we talked about. Other than that, whatever came my way, pretty much I caught. Whatever opportunities I had, I made the most of them. You can only control what you can control."