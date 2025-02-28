There were several things that went sideways during the 2024 season for the New England Patriots, and one of them revolves around wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. For a team that has been starved of top talent at the position, the Washington product was a glimmer of hope that the Patriots would soon be turning the tide after selecting him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Alas, it never materialized.

After putting together a promising spring, Polk was unable to pop during his first year in the league, ultimately proving to be a nonfactor in the passing game as he finished with just 87 yards receiving for the entire year. That includes just two receptions in his final eight games and Polk did not suit up in the season finale against Buffalo.

When speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf admitted that the team didn't put Polk in the best position to succeed and even stunted his growth in the process.

"He was a young player that came in, and he's mature, he's smart. I think organizationally we maybe put too much on his plate early, and I think that really kind of stunted his growth a little bit," Wolf said, via MassLive.com. "He's aware of that, and we've talked about it. And he's going to continue to work hard and rehab and do the things that are necessary to improve."

What made Polk's struggles even more demoralizing for the organization was the team trading down from the 34th overall pick with the Los Angeles Chargers. New England moved to No. 37 and took Polk, while L.A. moved up to take fellow receiver Ladd McConkey, who exploded 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

While the Patriots can hope for Polk possibly turning the tide in Year 2 with a new coaching staff in place, the need for pass-catching talent remains in New England and should be a key priority throughout the offseason.