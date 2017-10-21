Patriots' Super Bowl hero James White on rematch: 'Nothing to do with this game'

A little more than eight months ago, the New England Patriots made one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, storming back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady won the Most Valuable Player award for his performance, but there was arguably no player more influential in the comeback attempt than running back James White.

Brady himself said White should have been the Super Bowl MVP -- and he was right. White finished the game with a Super Bowl record 14 catches, gaining 110 yards and a touchdown on those plays. He also ran the ball six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns -- scores that tied and then won the game for New England. He was the fifth player ever to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl, and the first player ever with 10-plus catches, 100 receiving yards, and two rushing scores in a Super Bowl.

With the Patriots squaring off against the Falcons on Sunday night, a lot of attention is unsurprisingly focused on the teams' most recent matchup, but White says it's irrelevant. "It just has nothing to do with this game," he told NFL Network's Kim Jones.

How are the Patriots approaching their rematch with the Falcons?



By forgetting the Super Bowl.



White said he watched film of the Super Bowl, but only to refresh himself on the Falcons' defense. He even shut the game off before he got to his game-winning touchdown. "That's been replayed too often," he said.

And he wasn't the only one that said the Super Bowl isn't on the team's mind. Wide receiver Chris Hogan said, "We're past the past. We're onto what we have ahead of us."

It appears the Patriots have all been incepted by Bill Belichick into thinking the exact same way he does.