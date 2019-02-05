Patriots Super Bowl parade: Here are the best photos from the Pats' sixth title celebration
It appears Boston isn't sick of these things yet
New England is getting pretty good at this parade thing by now. On Tuesday, Boston held its latest championship parade -- its12th in the last 18 years -- for the Patriots, who captured their sixth Super Bowl title with a win over the Rams on Sunday.
It's estimated that approximately a million people crowded the downtown streets to celebrate the Super Bowl LIII champs, which should provide substantial evidence that Boston fans still aren't jaded or unappreciative of how ridiculously spoiled they've been over the past few decades.
Although this year's parade didn't culminate in a rally at City Hall Plaza like in years past, there was still plenty of action and shenanigans on the Duckboats as they carried players, coaches, staff and friends of the organization along the route.
The weather was surprisingly pleasant for a February in Boston, with temperatures eclipsing 60 degrees Fahrenheit. This paved the way for plenty of wardrobe changes, with several Pats players just ditching their shirts completely. (You'll be shocked to hear that Rob Gronkowski was one of the first to embrace this movement.)
Below you can check out some of the best photos documenting the scene in Boston on Tuesday.
