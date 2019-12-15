Patriots suspend videographer, longtime Kraft employee who illegally filmed Bengals sideline, per report
Dave Mondillo has long worked for Pats owner Robert Kraft's entertainment company
In the wake of an NFL investigation over their apparent illegal filming of Cincinnati Bengals staff in Week 14, the New England Patriots have suspended the videographer who violated league rules by recording an opponent's sideline during game-play.
That's according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin and Katie McInerney, who reported Sunday that Dave Mondillo, a longtime full-time employee of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a company run by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family, was suspended last week.
The Patriots initially admitted to "inappropriately filming the field" ahead of this week's game against the Bengals, but they also said their video team was a crew of independent contractors -- videographers who shot eight-minute B-roll footage of Cincinnati coaches without the team's consent and "without specific knowledge of league rules." New England claimed the footage was for the team's "Do Your Job" miniseries about Patriots employees.
The Globe's report on Mondillo does not specify how the Patriots can -- or have -- suspended a videographer who does not work directly for them, only noting that Mondillo's punishment came down last week.
The Patriots themselves, of course, may not be out of the woods in terms of league punishment. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer revealed footage on Sunday of a press-box confrontation between Bengals security and the "independent" videographers, who had clearly been filming the Cincinnati sideline in violation of NFL rules. And CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported earlier in the day that New England is facing steep penalties, including the loss of at least one draft pick and heavy fines, with the possibility of an upper-management or ownership suspension, for their admitted violations, which remain under investigation.
