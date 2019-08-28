Patriots swing trade for second-year offensive lineman from the Cardinals prior to their preseason finale

The New England Patriots have traded for Korey Cunningham in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the offensive lineman announced on Instagram Wednesday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the expected compensation for Cunningham is New England sending a sixth-round draft pick over to Arizona.

The 6-foot-6, 305 pounder was a seventh-round draft choice of the Cardinals in 2018 out of Cincinnati. He made six starts last season and Pro Football Focus graded him as a 60.4 overall. He allowed two sacks, two hits, 14 hurries and was flagged for four penalties.

Cunningham will likely serve as New England's swing tackle behind starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and starting right tackle Marcus Cannon. New England is currently looking at Wynn, Cannon and Cunningham to stay on the 53-man roster at the tackle spots, while the rest of the starting offensive line will likely consist of left guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras, right guard Shaq Mason. Fourth-round interior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt is one other lock to make the Patriots' opening roster.

With Cunningham's arrival, Dan Skipper, who originally signed with the Patriots' practice squad back in January, is now on the outside looking in of making the team. Fellow offensive lineman Cole Croston may have a better shot at making it to the Week 1 roster over Skipper as he's shown the ability to play all along the offensive line.

That is particularly important for New England now as starting center David Andrews is at risk of being out all season as he's reportedly dealing with blood clots in his lungs. The Patriots will likely be active on the trade market and waive wire as NFL teams make their final roster cuts this weekend, with a focus on finding depth on the offensive line.