Patriots take out full-page ad in Tampa Bay newspaper to thank Tom Brady following departure in free agency
Brady recently signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers
The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft's family took out a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the Tampa Bay Times to thank their longtime quarterback, Tom Brady, for his contributions to the franchise over the last 20 years. Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during NFL free agency, but he's far from forgotten in New England. Here's the Patriots' farewell message:
In the ad, the Patriots and the Kraft family thanked Brady for his time as the team's quarterback saying, "You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family."
"Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles. You're now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you've accomplished on the field, but you're an even better person. Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady."
The club ended their end with a message for Buccaneers fans and the Tampa Bay community: "Take care of him. You got a great one."
Brady was drafted by the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round, and during his time as the team's starting quarterback from 2001 to 2019, the Patriots never had a losing season and won 17 division titles. Brady leaves New England a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.
