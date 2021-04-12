The Patriots have parted ways with a vital part of their most recent championship teams. The team has terminated the contract of Julian Edelman following a failed physical, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Instead of trying to sign with a new team, Edelman is expected to retire, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old receiver has been with the Patriots since 2009, when he was taken with the 232nd overall pick in the draft. A starter on each of the team's three most recent Super Bowl championship teams, Edelman was limited to just six games after undergoing knee surgery in 2020. He finished the 2020 season with 21 catches for 315 yards, his lowest totals since 2012.

The former Kent State quarterback is second in Patriots history in receptions with 670, 12 receptions behind former teammate Wes Welker. He is fourth in franchise history with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 touchdowns. One of his best seasons took place in 2019, when he caught 100 of 153 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns at age 33.

"If you're done growing, you're done playing," Edelman said late in the 2019 season, via USA Today. "My dad always said, 'When you're green you grow, when you're ripe you rot.' And that's what you do here. You try to continually go out and try to get better, improve whatever you can improve. And that's what I'll do until the day I'm done."

Making Edelman's 2019 output more impressive was the fact that he played through various injuries that included injuries to his shoulder, chest and ribs.

"Julian's a tough kid," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said during the season. "He can work through quite a bit. So, he's done a good job this year."

The MVP of Super Bowl LIII, Edelman is one of the most productive postseason receivers in league history. He is second all time with 118 receptions and 1,442 career postseason receiving yards. He caught the game-winning score in New England's 28-24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX. With the Patriots trailing late in Super Bowl LI, Edelman's balletic, 23-yard reception helped New England complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Two years later, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever, Edelman's 10-catch, 141-yard performance was the difference in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams.

Edelman's 24 receptions in Super Bowl play are tied with fellow former Patriots receiver Deion Branch for fifth all time. His 337 Super Bowl receiving yards are fourth all time, behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Lynn Swann as well as former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. His 10 receptions in Super Bowl LIII are tied for the eighth-highest single-game total in Super Bowl history.

A dual-threat quarterback in college, the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Edelman threw 13 touchdowns while running for 13 more during his final season at Kent State. His versatility caught the eye of Belichick, who kept Edelman on the roster following Edelman's impressive rookie camp. Edelman ultimately blossomed into Tom Brady's No. 1 receiver during New England's Super Bowl runs in 2014, '16 and '18. Edelman's three Super Bowl wins are the most for any receiver that has entered the NFL since 2009. His contributions to the Patriots' recent success earned him a spot on the franchise's all-decade team for the 2010s.

While he was never selected to a Pro Bowl, Edelman has earned a permanent place in Patriots lore, as he was one of the more important members of the team's recent championship runs.