Red-hot teams clash when the Houston Texans face the New England Patriots in a 2026 NFL divisional round matchup on Sunday. Fifth-seeded Houston is coming off a 30-6 win over fourth-seeded Pittsburgh 30-6 on Monday night, while second-seeded New England topped the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the wild-card round. The Texans (12-5), who finished second in the AFC South, are 6-3 on the road this season. The Patriots (14-3), who won the AFC East, are 7-3 on their home field in 2025-26. Houston wide receiver Nico Collins (concussion) is out.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Patriots lead the all-time series 11-4, including 2-0 in the postseason. The Patriots are 3-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Before making any Patriots vs. Texans picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texans vs. Patriots spread New England -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texans vs. Patriots over/under 40.5 points Texans vs. Patriots money line New England -175, Houston +145

Why the Patriots can cover

New England is led by MVP candidate Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback completed 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown and one interception in the win over the Chargers. In 17 regular-season games, Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions and a rating of 113.5. He also rushed 103 times for 450 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns.

His top target is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In 17 games, he caught a team-high 85 passes for 1,013 yards (11.9 average) and four touchdowns. He had 17 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 34, with 354 yards after the catch and 51 first-down conversions. In a 23-20 win at Buffalo on Oct. 5, he caught a season-high 10 passes for 146 yards.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston is powered by third-year veteran quarterback C.J. Stroud. In 14 regular-season games, Stroud completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 92.9 rating. He has rushed 48 times for 209 yards and one touchdown. In the Wild Card win over the Steelers, he completed 21 of 32 passes (65.6%) for 250 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Among his top targets is veteran tight end Dalton Schultz. The eighth-year veteran had 82 receptions for 777 yards (9.5 average) and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. In a 40-20 win over Arizona on Dec. 14, he caught eight passes for 76 yards and a score. He had seven catches for 53 yards and one touchdown in a 36-29 win over Jacksonville on Nov. 9. See which team to back at SportsLine.

