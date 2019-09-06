Patriots throw away 2020 draft pick by cutting player they traded for less than a week ago

For most NFL trades, it can be months or even years before you know who won it, but when it comes to the trade that went down between the Patriots and Bills last week, we already know who won, and in news that might come as a surprise to you, it wasn't New England.

That's right, the Bills beat their division rival, which was somewhat surprising for two reasons: For one, they never beat the Patriots at anything, and two, Bill Belichick doesn't usually end up on the losing end of very many trades.

The trade in question here went down on Aug. 31 when the Patriots sent a 2020 sixth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Bills center Russell Bodine. The reason the Bills have already won the trade is because the Patriots are already done with Bodine. According to the Boston Globe, the veteran center was released on Friday, which means he lasted less than a week in New England, and it also means that they just sent a 2020 sixth-round pick down the drain.

The Patriots originally pulled off the deal for Bodine because they needed some depth at center following the loss of starter David Andrews. Andrews expected to miss the entire season due to a blood clot in his lung.

With Andrews out, the starting center job now belongs to Ted Karras, but the team still doesn't have a solid backup for him. Although the Patriots no longer have Bodine, they did bring in another center (James Ferentz) to take his place. Ferentz played in two games for the New England last season.

As for Bodine, the fact that the Bills and Patriots pulled off a trade at all was mildly surprising. During an interview after the trade, Bills general manager Brandon Beane admitted that he doesn't really like to make trades with division rivals.

"You're not looking to trade to division rivals," Beane said on Sept. 1, via quotes from the team. "But you also, you don't want to, hold guys if it's not the right time or fit for your team. You have to make the best decisions for your team. And, and sometimes it works out that, especially if it's a vested veteran, that they can choose where they're going to go anyway. You have to make a tough call. And we appreciate what Russell did."

At the time of the trade, Belichick explained why his team made the deal.

"Russell's had a solid career and quite a bit of experience playing center for Cincinnati and then most recently for Buffalo," Belichick said. "He's also played guard in the past, so we'll see how it goes with the three lineman that we acquired over the past few days. We'll just see how it all works out, but he's -- at this point -- one of the more experienced players on our team in terms of NFL experience. So, we'll see how all of that comes together."

As Belichick mentioned, the Patriots also pulled off two other trades near the end of August. First, they traded for tackle Korey Cunningham from Arizona, and then they acquired interior lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from Baltimore. However, unlike Bodine, both of those guys are still on the roster.