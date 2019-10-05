Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson will not travel with team for Week 5, delaying season debut another week
Watson can be activated to 53-man roster Monday
The New England Patriots will have to wait another week to see if Benjamin Watson is the answer to their tight end problems. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Watson will not travel with the team to Washington for Sunday's game against the Redskins and remain off the team's 53-man roster for Week 5.
The Patriots have until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate Watson. Per Doug Kyed of NESN, if the Patriots choose not to activate Watson, the Patriots have the option to lift his exemption by Monday -- but Watson could be released if they don't make the transaction by then.
Watson was suspended for the first four games of the season by the league for failing a drug test. In a Facebook post earlier this year, Watson explained that he was prescribed Bio Identical Testosterone Cypionate in an attempt to help him heal quicker following what was originally set to be the end of his playing days (Watson was planning to retire at the end of the 2018 season). Watson was drug tested by the NFL when he was contemplating a comeback and failed the test as the drug is banned by the league.
The Patriots have received little-to-nothing at the tight end position this season, the first year after Rob Gronkowski retired. Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse have a combined four catches for 77 yards on the year.
Watson, a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2004, had 167 catches for 2,102 yards and 20 touchdown in his first stint with the team from 2004 to 2009. The 38-year-old Watson had 25 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints last year and has 530 catches for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns in 14 seasons.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Ramsey, Barkley, Darnold out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Cardinals GM reflects on job security
The Cardinals are winless with a new head coach and quarterback after finishing last year with...
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Advice, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Dareus cited for marijuana possession
The Jaguars released a statement saying 'the matter will be handled internally'
-
Josh Allen clears concussion protocol
Allen is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game, but is expected to start
-
Legendary expert unveils Week 5 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 5
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too