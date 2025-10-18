Mike Vrabel returns to Tennessee as the New England Patriots (4-2) visit the Titans (1-5) in Week 7 NFL action on Paramount+. Drake Maye and the Patriots are on a roll following an upset win against the Buffalo Bills and a road victory against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan following a 20-10 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 6.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. New England is a 7-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Titans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Patriots are -351 money line favorites (risk $351 to win $100), while the Titans are +278 underdogs. Before making any Titans vs. Patriots picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Patriots -7, over/under 42

Maye has been creating MVP buzz as he has completed 73.2% of his passes for 1,522 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also hasn't thrown an interception since that mistake-riddled Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he is expected to make a meal of a Titans defense that is allowing 26.8 points per game. New England's passing defense has been inconsistent and is allowing 239.0 yards per game, but should be able to contain a Titans offense that generates the fewest yards per game in the NFL (232.3).



Cam Ward's rookie season has been a rocky one, as the first overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has completed just 55.0% of his passes and has a 3-4 TD-INT ratio while being sacked a league-leading 25 times. The run game is only producing 81.8 yards per game, second-fewest on the NFL. Plus, the defense is allowing 343.3 total yards and 26.8 points per game. Had it not been for the Arizona Cardinals melting down in the fourth quarter of Week 5, the Titans might not have a win on the season at all.

Model's Patriots vs. Titans score prediction, picks

New England is 4-2-0 ATS on the season and 7-2-0 ATS in their last nine games against Tennessee. The Titans are 3-16-0 ATS over 19 games and have not covered the spread in their last 10 games at home. Vrabel won't hold back unleashing on his former team. The SportsLine model has New England as the side with all the value. Patriots vs. Titans score prediction: Patriots 25, Titans 17

