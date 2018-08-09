Patriots to reportedly add $5 million in incentives to Tom Brady's contract

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can make an additional $5 million in performance-based incentives in 2018 after renegotiating his contract, which could be finalized by this weekend reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The adjustments are similar to what the Patriots did for tight end Rob Gronkowski a year ago.

Brady's current contract expires after the 2019 season and his $22 million salary cap hit ranks 11th among all quarterbacks in 2018 and falls to 14th next year. By comparison, his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers last October, tops the list at $37 million. Put another way: It's easy to make the argument that Brady who has as many Super Bowl wins as Garoppolo has starts for San Francisco, deserves a raise, and the $5 million in incentives is one way to do it without adding years to Brady's current deal.

The future Hall of Famer, who just turned 41, uncharacteristically skipped voluntary workouts in May. He was asked if his absence was related to his contract.

"I've never talked about my contract," Brady said at the time. I've never brought up money for a lot of reasons that I've said over the years. Those things are very personal."

Meanwhile, team owner Robert Kraft said in April that Brady's contract wasn't a concern.

"He'll be 41 when the season starts," Kraft told The Athletic's's Jeff Howe. "Neither side has an issue with it. If it becomes an issue, we'll deal with it."

Brady, who threw for 4,577 yards last season and won his third NFL MVP award, remains one of the league's best players -- even as one of its oldest. It's worth noting that four of Brady's five previous contract extensions came with two years left on his deal and the one time it didn't happen the quarterback was coming off a 2008 ACL injury that ended his season after just one game.

Back in January, following an ESPN report of a power struggle between Bill Belichick, Kraft and Brady, the quarterback quickly came the defense of both the coach and owner.

"He is a great person, man. He has been like a second father to me in so many ways," Brady said of Kraft at the time. "I have a great relationship with Coach Belichick. We've worked together for 18 years. There's no coach I'd rather play for, and I've loved my experience here. I certainly couldn't be the player I am today without playing for such a great coach. So I see these as all positive things."

Brady has said previously that he'd like to play into his mid-40s. Kraft was asked about that possibility this offseason.

"I hope he plays," the owner said. "He's at a different point in his life. He talked about it. It's interesting to see that Tom vs. Time (documentary) and see where he's at, his kids growing up. But that is something for he and his family to decide what is right for him.

"Me personally, I'd like to see him play as long as he can," Kraft continued. "I don't think anyone would have believed 10 years ago that he would have played this year, gone to the Super Bowl and been MVP of the league at 40 years old. It's just unbelievable. It speaks to the way he takes care of himself, the way he trains, how much film he watches, one of the hardest working guys. He is driven to excel. I think as long as he feels he is like that, he'll keep playing. We're so lucky to have him in our system."