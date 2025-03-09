The New England Patriots have the most money entering free agency, and they plan on using it to create the foundation for what Mike Vrabel's team is going to look like. Vrabel struck a deal with one of his former players prior to the start of free agency, as former Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Patriots on Sunday, per NFL Media.

Landry was released by the Titans on Friday after the team granted him permission to seek a trade. Apparently no teams were interested in sending Tennessee draft capital for the 28-year-old who had two years remaining on his contract, so the Titans decided to simply cut him. Landry's new deal with New England reportedly includes $26 million fully guaranteed and has a max value of $48 million. Landry's AAV of $14.5 million makes him the 17th highest-paid pass rusher.

Landry recorded 71 combined tackles and nine sacks in 2024. Following a career campaign in 2021 in which he made the Pro Bowl and notched a career-high 12 sacks, Landry signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans, but tore his ACL prior to the 2022 regular season. He returned in 2023, and recorded 10.5 sacks.

The Patriots were viewed as a potential landing spot for Landry not just because of his familiarity with Vrabel and Terrell Williams, but also because it's home for him in a way. Landry starred at Boston College from 2014-17, which led to him being selected by Tennessee with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Landry departs Tennessee as the Oilers/Titans' eighth-leading sack artist with 50.5 career quarterback takedowns in 98 career games played.