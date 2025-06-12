For a third straight summer, the New England Patriots will honor the ironic career of Tom Brady. The Patriots have announced that they will unveil a statue of the future Hall of Fame quarterback prior to New England's preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 8.

Last summer, during Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, team owner Robert Kraft said that the team had commissioned a 12-foot statue that will be unveiled this upcoming season.

The Patriots' announcement was accompanied by a highlight video that included some of the more memorable moments of Brady's 20 seasons with the franchise. Over that time span, Brady went from an unheralded sixth-round pick to a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time league MVP. Brady, who finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is also the NFL's career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

The Patriots have honored Brady each summer since his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. In 2023, the Patriots honored Brady with a halftime ceremony during New England's season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Last summer, Brady was formally inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

In addition to getting a statue, Brady also has another notable honor coming in the not too distant future. In 2028, Brady will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an honor he will likely receive during that first year of eligibility.