Patriots' Tom Brady is named MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America

The Pro Football Writers Association named its MVP on Wednesday, and it's the Patriots' Tom Brady. It's hardly a surprise, although perhaps some may think it's a bit unexpected given that conversations have seemed to steer away from Brady at every opportunity.

Tom Brady is the 44th PFWA NFL MVP. Here is the entire list of MVPs selected by the PFWA, dating back to 1966 (Bart Starr). pic.twitter.com/Mp8rBa1w0S — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 17, 2018

Whether it was Kareem Hunt, Russell Wilson, Antonio Brown or Todd Gurley, it always seemed like Brady was lurking in the background. However, Hunt hit a midseason slump, Wilson's Seahawks failed to make the postseason and Brown was injured at a pivotal point in the season. Only Gurley seemed to be able to contest with two insane games as the season wore down, but Brady's numbers are hard to deny.

For a glimpse of how consistent the award is with who wins the Associated Press MVP (the one with all the fanfare), one has to look all the way back to 2003 to find differing opinions, when the AP awarded Steve McNair and Peyton Manning co-MVP. The PFWA gave the honor to Jamal Lewis.

Brady finished the season 4,577 total yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passer rating was 102.8, and the Patriots had the No. 1 offense in the NFL. They finished the season 13-3, and will play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Jaguars (although remember, postseason games are not considered in the award). For Brady, this season is obviously about a Super Bowl. However, this award is just another notch in the belt of one of the most legendary careers the NFL has ever seen. It's his third PFWA MVP award (and he's won the AP MVP twice).

You can watch Brady and the Patriots on CBS All Access as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game Sunday.