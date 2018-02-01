Patriots' Tom Brady wonders 'Why does everyone want me to retire?'

When will Tom Brady finally retire?

It's a question that we -- reporters, bloggers, fans, everyone really -- have been wondering for years now. At 40 years old, Brady is, at the very least, entering the final portion of his Hall of Fame career. Whenever his level of play experiences a dip, the question resurfaces. In 2014, when Brady struggled in an early season loss to the Chiefs, someone asked Bill Belichick if he'd consider benching him. The Patriots won the Super Bowl later that season. In the first half of last year's Super Bowl, after Brady threw an awful pick-six in what looked like would be a blowout Falcons win, we wondered again if this was the beginning of the end. Brady led a 25-point second-half comeback to win his fifth Super Bowl. It's not just us who's wondering about how much longer he's got. So is his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who has been trying to get her husband to retire.

But Brady's still standing firm. He's less than a week away from his eighth Super Bowl appearance. So, naturally, he's wondering why we're always wondering about his future retirement.

"Why does everyone want me to retire so bad?" he said on Wednesday, per NFL.com. "I don't get it. I'm having fun. The team's doing good. I know I'm a little bit older than most of the guys, but I'm really enjoying it. Obviously, I enjoy the experience of playing in this game. This has been obviously a dream come true many times over. It takes a lot of hard work to get here, and I think our team is working hard ... We're playing against a great football team. So I'm not thinking about retirement. I'm thinking about the Super Bowl and trying to win the most important game of the year."

Brady maintained that he's still hoping to play into his mid-40s.

"I've always wanted to play to my mid-40s, so we'll see," he said. "Football is such a physical sport. Every game could be your last game, that's the reality of the sport."

Brady's been talking about his desire to play football until his mid-40s or a while now. A significant portion of his off-the-field brand now revolves around his diet that doesn't include dairy, gluten, white sugar, white flour, caffeine, peppers, mushrooms, eggplants, and so on. He has his own (expensive) cookbook, food delivery service, and a book about achieving a "lifetime of sustained peak performance." You don't have to agree with his methods. You can call them weird and wacky. But it's clear from his comments to his lifestyle that Brady is dead set on playing football for the next several seasons. So long as he keeps playing like an MVP, he'll be allowed to play for however long he desires.

Recently, NFL Network's Andrea Kremer interviewed Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan. When she asked if they would ever tell Brady he needed to retire, Jonathan said that Brady has "earned the right to have that be a decision he makes when he wants to make it." Translation: Brady isn't going anywhere anytime soon, regardless of how vague the Patriots always are when they talk about internal matters.

To answer Brady's question, the reason why everybody wants him to retire probably has something to do with his never-ending reign a top the NFL. He's been to the Super Bowl in 50 percent of his seasons as the Patriots' starting quarterback.