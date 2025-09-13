The New England Patriots have decided to cut bait on 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk, trading the injured wide receiver and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a 2027 sixth-round pick, per reports from The Athletic's Dianna Russini and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Polk appeared in 15 games for the Patriots in 2024, starting seven, but only caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. He is currently on the season-ending injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, and will not be able to see the field for the Saints until the 2026 season.

NFL Week 2 odds, predictions, expert picks: Will Chiefs get revenge vs. Eagles? Can Vikings start 2-0? Cody Benjamin

It's a fascinating trade given Polk won't even be available to play for New Orleans this season, but the Saints are banking on the former University of Washington star being able to regain his form and confidence after a year off and getting a fresh start with a new team. The Saints are hoping that swapping a sixth-round pick for Polk and a seventh nets them a talent that was, just two years ago, thought to be deserving of being the No. 37 overall pick in the draft.

The Patriots, meanwhile, move on from Polk and get a future sixth in return for a player they clearly didn't see a major role for in the future. They will shift the focus in their receiver room to the group that is currently there and clear space to add another young receiver in the upcoming draft.