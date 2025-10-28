The New England Patriots are trading defensive end Keion White to the San Francisco 49ers as part of a trade that also involves a swap of late-round draft picks, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. White, who has six career sacks, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to Pelissero, the Patriots will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for White and a 2026 seventh-round pick. In return, the 49ers will receive White, the No. 46 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a former third-team All-ACC selection at Georgia Tech.

White was part of the final Patriots draft class under longtime coach Bill Belichick, and he now ends up as collateral damage in multiple regime changes from Belichick to Jerod Mayo to current coach Mike Vrabel. The cupboard, however, is far from bare in regards to White's play in the league, as he recorded five sacks a season ago.

The trading away of White continues the process of the Patriots forming their identity under Vrabel, who is overseeing the franchise's most successful season in some time. The Patriots lead the AFC East at 6-2 and are riding a five-game winning streak.