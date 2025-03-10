The New England Patriots agreed to send defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints on Monday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick in a trade that will be processed this week, ESPN reports.

Godchaux is returning to a familiar city as he went to high school in Plaquemine, Louisiana and played at LSU.

The 30-year-old has two years remaining on an extension he signed in July of 2024. The deal included $16.5 million guaranteed, and Godchaux is set to earn $4 million in 2025 and $5.5 million in 2026.

In 2024, he finished with 67 combined tackles, fifth-most on the Patriots' defense. He also had 24 solo tackles.

In the last four years with the Patriots, he's played in all 68 regular season games, logging 67 starts. In his career, he has 362 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Godchaux is entering his ninth season in the NFL and has been with the Patriots since 2021. Before playing in New England he was on the Miami Dolphins. Godchaux was a fifth-round pick in 2017.