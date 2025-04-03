After weeks of speculation, the New England Patriots have finally decided to trade Joe Milton III. The team is trading the young quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. In addition to Milton, the Patriots are sending the Cowboys a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Media.

A 2024 sixth-round pick, Milton impressed many around the league following his first career start which took place on the final weekend of the 2024 regular season. He went 22 of 29 for 241 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Milton also ran for a touchdown while helping lead the Patriots to a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

In Dallas, Milton will back up Dak Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler who played in just eight games last year after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. The Cowboys are reportedly "thrilled" with Prescott's recovery as he looks to return to the form that saw him lead the NFL with 36 touchdown passes during the 2023 season.

With Milton on his way out, New England's depth chart at quarterback currently consists of recently signed backup Joshua Dobbs and starter Drake Maye, who was named to the Pro Bowl at the end of his relatively successful rookie season.