FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- JuJu Smith-Schuster is the most accomplished wide receiver the New England Patriots currently have at training camp. He's a former Super Bowl champion, Pro Bowler, and the only receiver of the bunch to have a 1,000-yard season on his résumé. And, despite that, he's firmly on the bubble.

Wide receiver is one of the more compelling position battles of the summer in Foxborough. This offseason, the club brought in two players via the NFL Draft -- Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker -- while also dipping into free agency to bring aboard veteran K.J. Osborn. When factoring in that trio of newbies along with DeMario Douglas -- the club's most productive receiver a season ago -- and Kendrick Bourne (so long as he's healthy) as roster locks, that's already five spots accounted for.

So, Smith-Schuster is essentially facing off against the likes of Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte for what could be a lone spot on the opening 53-man roster.

"I think everyone out here in that room is fighting for a spot." the veteran said after Tuesday's practice. "Obviously, there's guys who have spots and I feel like for myself it's something that -- coming out here, I've got to prove [myself and] compete with these guys. These guys are very good. Very talented on the inside and outside."

JuJu Smith-Schuster NE • WR • #7 TAR 47 REC 29 REC YDs 260 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

So far, it's been a muted training camp for Smith-Schuster. While other receivers that he's competing with have made some eye-popping plays at various points this summer, Smith-Schuster hasn't exactly endeared himself to this new coaching staff, outside of a touchdown reception on Tuesday.

"You have a lot of great guys in the room, " he said. "A lot of people who have been making plays all camp. I would say that the competition level is very, very high. So everyone that's out there, when your opportunity comes you've gotta make the best out of it."

Last offseason, Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Patriots. The hope was that he could come in and help replace (if not exceed) the production lost after seeing Jakobi Meyers land with the Raiders. However, the now 27-year-old played in just 11 games and caught 29 balls for 260 yards and a touchdown before being shut down for the final month of the year.

"It's always been in me, that dawg, that competitiveness," Smith-Schuster said when asked if he believes he's still capable of being the type of receiver he was earlier in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I've been in a lot of tough situations, making those hard catches and being able to convert and move the sticks. Something I'm very proud of. So for sure, got that dawg in me. For sure."

If New England were forced to cut down the roster tomorrow, I would guess that the final spot would go to Reagor and not Smith-Schuster. However, there could be a financial component that comes into play, possibly giving Smith-Schuster another pathway to making the team. Because of the deal he signed in 2023, he has a dead cap hit of $12.26 million for this coming season, which is a lofty number for the Patriots to absorb with zero production.

Still, if Reagor -- or even Thornton, who has made several strong catches this spring -- continues to impress, it could see Smith-Schuster on the outside looking in on New England's opening roster.