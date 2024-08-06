FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It was a rainy day at Gillette Stadium as the New England Patriots continued to get ready for the first actual NFL game in their new era. Head coach Jerod Mayo will make his debut as a head coach while quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get the start Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

Mayo said rookie Drake Maye will play as well, but didn't give any additional details. Mayo said the plan right now is to have all four quarterbacks -- Brissett, Maye, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III -- play against Carolina.

Speaking ahead of practice, Mayo addressed the rumors surrounding the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Mayo wouldn't comment on the topic, and said his focus right now is on the players currently on the roster.

Here are the news and notes from Day 11 of Patriots training camp:

Drake Maye starts strong, ends with struggles

The Patriots rookie was starting to show why he was the No. 3 overall pick, with one of the best starts to practice so far. He had some impressive passes, causing the crowd to chant "Start Drake Maye!" He looked more natural and comfortable out there than he has in past practices and looked solid ... until he didn't. During a two-minute drill, Maye looked rough, with missed passes and an interception.

A big change I've seen is his ability to get the ball out quicker. He had some passes in the past that could've been completions, had he released the ball just slightly sooner, so it's clear he's been working on that element of his game. There still doesn't seem to be a quarterback competition and this remains Brissett's offense.

Matthew Judon leaves practice, returns without pads

The Judon drama continues, as it has each day. Judon practiced on Monday and told the media that while he said he would play on his current deal, he "didn't say nothing about practice." Ahead of Tuesday's practice, Mayo spoke about the Judon situation and said the linebacker would be in pads practicing.

Judon indeed put on pads, but it didn't last long.

Whether Judon heard that and wanted to prove a point, just decided on his own not to dress or it was unrelated to the contract situation, the veteran spoke to a trainer after stretches and left the field. He was then in street clothes as a non participant.

Judon may be frustrated that his teammates are getting deals and he's not and the rumors that the Patriots have an offer on the table for Aiyuk may not be helping either. Mayo emphasized that a potential deal with Aiyuk, or any other player, doesn't impact anyone else's deals.

Kendrick Bourne misses start of practice

Bourne's name has been floating around as the veteran wide receiver the Patriots would trade, along with picks, to acquire Aiyuk. Right after his name is mentioned in the reports, Bourne was missing at the start of practice. Now, we can read into this as much or as little as we want, just like with the Judon situation, but it is something to note.

Bourne, who is on the PUP list, is often seen at the start of practice stretching with the team.

Mayo said he spoke to Bourne this morning, calling it a "good conversation" where they "cleared the air."

Offensive line still needs to be worked out

Mayo previously said he wants to know who'll be in his starting offensive line by the second preseason game. With the first preseason game approaching, we will get a better idea of how the combinations look, but it's still very up in the air.

On Tuesday, the first group (from left to right) was Vederian Lowe, Michael Jordan, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu and Calvin Anderson and the second group was Caedan Wallace, Layden Robinson, Nick Leverett, Atonio Mafi and Zuri Henry.