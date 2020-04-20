Patriots unveil new look for 2020 season, redesign jerseys to usher in era without Tom Brady
The Patriots are the latest team to land a face lift this offseason
You might've heard by now but, spoiler alert, Tom Brady is no longer with the New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl winner is now in Central Florida readying to continue his career as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving his former team with a dire need at the position and working to move on culturally from their illustrious Hall of Famer. It's the first time Brady has put on a different uniform in his 20-year career, and the Patriots are ushering in their new era by joining other clubs in redesigning their uniform for 2020 -- the first change to theirs in 20 years.
That's right, the last time they made a change to their primary uniform was right around the time Brady took the reins, so it only makes sense they'd revamp things as he takes his exit. Only days ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Patriots revealed the new look that keeps one eye on where the team came from, and the other on where they plan on going.
"As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect," said Jen Ferron, CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment. "The success of the 'Color Rush' uniform that we've worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn't need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform."
All in all, the process to get to this point was two years in the making for the Patriots. What's easily noticeable is how the once alternate uniform is now the primary look in New England, and how there's been a complete revamp of the away design. The blue-on-blue colorway features small tweaks to set it apart from the rarely-used Color Rush edition, and it's impossible not to notice the red and blue shoulder striping on the white jerseys -- as prominent as they are.
And the Patriots say this isn't the complete reveal. They plan to add yet another uniform to the rotation soon, assuming the NFL eventually changes the rule that requires a team use only one helmet all season. It's a silver one for the Patriots, which is why they aren't featuring the red throwbacks just yet, but they have their fingers crossed that won't be the case in the near future.
"Our primary uniforms in the modern era have been blue and white and they will remain so," Ferron said. "We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red 'throwback' uniform and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future."
It's a new day in New England, in more than one way, and for the first time since the turn of the century.
