Patriots Victory Parade: Live updates, how to watch, stream Super Bowl victory celebration in Boston
The New England Patriots are world champions for the sixth time and now it's time for Boston to celebrate
Just two days after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth Lombardi Trophy, they're back in Boston to officially celebrate with family, friends and fans.
The six-time world champion Patriots will hit the streets of Boston Tuesday in duck boats to further enjoy their 2019 Super Bowl victory.
If you can't make it out to the route from Hynes Convention Center to City Hall, you can still watch all the action from the comfort of your home (or office).
The parade officially began at 11 a.m. ET and you can see some photos and the latest videos from the event right here, and you can watch in on NFL Network or stream it live here.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AAF: Week 1 Power Rankings
Yes, we're power ranking all eight teams ahead of the AAF's first week
-
Brady hates being called the 'GOAT'
The GOAT doesn't care for his own nickname
-
Report: PIT's Brown involved in dispute
Brown has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks
-
Best photos from Patriots' parade
It appears Boston isn't sick of these things yet
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos get QB
Three quarterbacks go in Round 1 and the first one off the board isn't named Dwayne Haskin...
-
Pats ran same play three straight times
New England ran the same play three straight times against the Rams and it set up their only...