EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots met at TCO Performance Center Thursday for the second and final day of joint training camp practice, setting the stage for their Week 2 preseason game. The cross-conference meetup represented a collision of past and present Vikings stars out wide, with ex-Minnesota standout Stefon Diggs lined up for the Patriots, as well as an unofficial duel between 2024 first-round quarterbacks Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

Justin Jefferson, Diggs' successor atop the Vikings' wide receiver depth chart, was once again a spectator rather than a participant in practice, playing it safe with a lingering hamstring injury. But that didn't stop Thursday's joint session from providing bleachers full of Vikings faithful with some fireworks. Especially as it pertained to the young quarterbacks.

Which side got the best of Thursday's practice, where Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell also announced that McCarthy will rest during this week's actual exhibition game? How did Maye fare against Brian Flores' defense? And did Patriots coach Mike Vrabel keep his feisty team from engaging in another camp scrap? Here are some of our top takeaways:

Drake Maye feels the pressure (and throws some beauties)

Resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan identified Maye's protection against the Vikings front as one of the biggest questions of joint practices, and it proved to be a focal point of team drills ... just not in the way New England would've hoped. Maye's first snaps against Minnesota's full starting "D" saw Jonathan Allen rifle up the middle untouched for a would-be sack and Dallas Turner fly off the edge for another. It's fair to say Flores got the best of his old team off the jump. That said, when given a clean pocket, Maye had arguably the prettiest throws of the entire day, including a downfield dart to Kayshon Boutte that had Vikings safety Josh Metellus slow to get up.

J.J. McCarthy slings it deep

Maye wasn't the only quarterback to launch the rock Thursday. While McCarthy has generally played it safe this summer, embarking on a methodical transition to the Vikings' top job, the former Michigan standout uncorked a couple of zippy downfield passes in team drills. His best may have been while facing heat, when he rocketed one to a streaking Aaron Jones, who proceeded to corral the ball for a would-be score. It wasn't a perfect day for McCarthy, who also sailed a few balls to wide-open targets like T.J. Hockenson. But it was a good day for those wanting to see a little extra fire in the young man's arm.

Jordan Addison stands out

No Vikings receiver came close to drawing as many critical targets as Addison, the third-year veteran. It's very clear that McCarthy trusts him, and vice-versa. That may be a byproduct of Jefferson's extended summer absence, leaving Minnesota without an abundance of proven playmakers on the perimeter. But it bodes well for McCarthy and Addison's chemistry down the road. It also makes Addison's early-year suspension all the more unfortunate for O'Connell and Co.

Justin Jefferson is all smiles (and running around)

The star wide receiver remained sidelined Thursday, as Coach O'Connell previously indicated, but anyone who watched Jefferson throughout the practice probably came away pretty optimistic about the pass catcher's outlook for the season.

That's because he was once again heavily involved in the day's festivities, tossing balls to fellow wideouts in warmups, listening in on coaching points from O'Connell and wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and radiating his trademark jubilance. Before literally running to the locker room at the close of practice, he took time to serenade the fans in the stands.

More Patriots scuffles break out

Thursday was a mild day relative to camp brawls of note, but there were a few times where both sidelines rushed to break up some extracurricular pushing and shoving. Even Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was spotted throwing himself into another pile to make sure things didn't escalate. Vikings captain Josh Metellus could be heard hollering in a playful kind of frustration at one point: "Ya'll boys chill out!" But no players of note were directly involved in anything too physical. McCarthy appeared ready to sprint into one scuffle during team drills, only to quickly think twice and retreat to Minnesota's sideline.