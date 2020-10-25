Who's Playing

San Francisco @ New England

Current Records: San Francisco 3-3; New England 2-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 49ers should still be feeling good after a victory, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

San Francisco was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, winning 24-16. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 33 attempts. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 167.90.

Meanwhile, New England was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Denver Broncos 18-12. New England's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Cam Newton.

San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 3. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 3-3 all in all.

The 49ers' victory brought them up to 3-3 while the Patriots' loss pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco enters the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. As for New England, they come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $284.00

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.