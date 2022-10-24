Bill Belichick will try to claim the No. 2 spot in all-time victories when the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Patriots' coach is tied with George Halas with 324 victories as a head coach, including the postseason, and both trail Don Shula's 347. The Patriots (3-3) have won consecutive games, while Chicago (2-4) has lost three in a row. The Bears will have 10 days of rest after an ugly 12-7 loss to Washington on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 12. New England crushed Cleveland 38-15 eight days ago behind 309 yards and two touchdown passes from Zappe.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as an 8.5-point favorite in its latest Patriots vs. Bears odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.

Patriots vs. Bears spread: New England -8.5

Patriots vs. Bears over/under: 40 points

Patriots vs. Bears money line: Chicago +300, New England -385

Bears: Bears are 5-7-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season

Patriots: Patriots are 3-1 ATS in their last four with a rest disadvantage

Why the Patriots can cover

The favorite is 4-0 against the spread in the past four meetings and the Patriots have dominated as big home favorites. They have been favored by seven points or more six times since quarterback Tom Brady left and are 5-1 ATS, winning by an average of 26 points. The Bears have won three road games since the start of last season and are 4-8 ATS in that span. The New England defense might be the best one Chicago has faced, and the Bears are averaging 15.5 points per game (31st in NFL). New England is allowing less than 19 (seventh).

The Patriots will be able to focus on the running game and make Fields beat them, as Chicago runs the ball almost 59% of the time, most in the NFL. Fields can make plays with his legs, but he is completing just 54% of his passes. He has ben intercepted five times, compared to four touchdown passes, and has been sacked 23 times. The Patriots should be able to do plenty of damage of their own on the ground Monday Night Football. They rank 10th in the league in rushing, averaging 131 yards per game, while the Bears give up 163 yards per contest (29th). See which team to pick here.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has focused on running the ball, averaging almost 171 yards per game on the ground, second-best in the NFL. David Montgomery (246) has been getting more carries when he is healthy, but Khalil Herbert (402 yards) has shown big-play ability. He averages 6.4 yards per carry and had a career-best 64-yard run last week. Quarterback Justin Fields is second on the team in rushing with 282 yards as the Bears run the ball almost 59 percent of downs, most in the NFL.

New England's run defense is its biggest weakness. The Patriots rank 17th against the run, allowing 119 yards per game. On defense, the Bears can focus on the run game, as the Pats average 223 yards through the air (19th). New England has turned the ball over 11 times, third-most in the league. Safety Eddie Jackson (three interceptions) is among the defenders who can make big plays. See which team to pick here.

