The Chicago Bears (4-4) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the New England Patriots (2-7) on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is playing a home game for the first time in five weeks after playing in London along with two true road games and a bye week. New England notched its second win of the season against the Jets two weeks ago, but it is coming off an overtime loss at Tennessee. The Patriots have not traveled to Chicago since beating the Bears in 2018.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 38.5 points. Before entering any Patriots vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on New England vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bears vs. Patriots spread: Bears -6.5

Bears vs. Patriots over/under: 38.5 points

Bears vs. Patriots money line: Bears -289, Patriots +234

Bears vs. Patriots picks: See picks here

Bears vs. Patriots streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago will be thrilled to finally be playing in front of its home crowd again after spending its last four games on the road. The Bears have won all three of their home games this season, beating the Titans, Rams and Panthers. They are coming off back-to-back road losses, so they are desperate to get back above the .500 mark.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had nine touchdowns and three interceptions in a four-game stretch prior to the recent road losses, making this an important time to get back on track with DJ Moore and Cole Kmet. Moore's only 100-yard outing came in the most recent home game, and the Bears are riding an eight-game home winning streak. Additionally, Chicago has covered the spread in seven straight home games, and New England has only covered twice in its last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England is coming off two of its best outings of the season, which started with a 25-22 win over the Jets as a 7-point underdog two weeks ago. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns in that upset win, helping make up for the absence of injured rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots had their starting quarterback on the field last week at Tennessee, and Maye helped send the game to overtime with an exciting touchdown at the end of regulation.

He finished with 206 passing yards and that game-tying touchdown while rushing for a team-high 95 yards. The Patriots ultimately lost in overtime, but they covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs. They have won five of their last six games against the Bears, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Cardinals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Patriots picks

The model has simulated Patriots vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chicago vs. New England on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Bears spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 195-136 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.