Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC showdown on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. New England enters Week 16 on the heels of a 30-24 loss to Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders and are making their final push to get into the NFL playoff picture. That won't be easy against the reigning conference champions, who have won six in a row and just upended Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Bengals are three-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41.5.

Patriots vs. Bengals date: Saturday, Dec. 24
Patriots vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET
Patriots vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

How to watch Bengals vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Bengals date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Patriots vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Bengals streaming: Paramount+ (use promo code ALLYEAR for half-off your first year)

Week 16 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Saturday's Patriots vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Bengals, the model is picking New England to cover the spread. Burrow and the Bengals are a tough matchup, but the model sees the home team keeping things close on Christmas Eve. The Bengals' defense is dealing with injuries, which should take pressure off Jones. Plus, three of Cincinnati's four losses on the season have come on the road, and last week's win in Tampa Bay was largely due to the late-game turnovers the Bucs committed.

The Bengals have hit their stride, but a desperate Patriots squad has the potential to keep this one close.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Get your first year for 50% off with the promo code ALLYEAR here.