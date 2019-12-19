Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Patriots vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ New England
Current Records: Buffalo 10-4; New England 11-3
What to Know
Get ready for an AFC East battle as the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (New England 12.93, Buffalo 15.86), so any points scored will be well earned.
New England was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Cincinnati Bengals last week as they made off with a 34-13 win. The score was close at the half, but the Patriots pulled away in the second half with 21 points.
Meanwhile, Buffalo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, winning 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for Buffalo, but QB Josh Allen led the way with two touchdowns.
The Bills' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Pittsburgh's offensive line for a total of four sacks. Leading the way was DT Jordan Phillips and his two sacks.
Their wins bumped the Patriots to 11-3 and the Bills to 10-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 16 on the season. As for the Bills, they enter the game with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 36
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New England have won eight out of their last nine games against Buffalo.
- Sep 29, 2019 - New England 16 vs. Buffalo 10
- Dec 23, 2018 - New England 24 vs. Buffalo 12
- Oct 29, 2018 - New England 25 vs. Buffalo 6
- Dec 24, 2017 - New England 37 vs. Buffalo 16
- Dec 03, 2017 - New England 23 vs. Buffalo 3
- Oct 30, 2016 - New England 41 vs. Buffalo 25
- Oct 02, 2016 - Buffalo 16 vs. New England 0
- Nov 23, 2015 - New England 20 vs. Buffalo 13
- Sep 20, 2015 - New England 40 vs. Buffalo 32
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top Week 16 NFL odds, cheat sheet, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Are the Detroit Lions for sale?
The Lions have been owned by the Ford family since 1963
-
49ers vs. Rams odds, picks, sims, bets
Tom Fornelli has hit 11 straight picks involving the 49ers.
-
Patriots vs. Bills odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bills vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Buccaneers vs. Texans game 10,000...
-
Here's the Raiders' one playoff scenario
Yes, the Raiders could still make the playoffs
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game