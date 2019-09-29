Patriots vs. Bills: Live updates, game stats, highlights for huge Week 4 AFC East battle

By the end of Week 4, there will only be one unbeaten team in the AFC East. Both the Patriots and Bills enter their head-to-head contest in Buffalo at 3-0 on the year and have shown some strong defensive play.

Sean McDermott's squad has been able to gut out three wins over the Jets, Giants and Bengals over the course of the first three weeks of 2019 and hase done so with strong play from second year quarterback Josh Allen and the defense. Allen is averaging around 250 yards through the air per game and boasts a 64.1 completion percentage. Meanwhile, Buffalo's defense is top 10 in the league in fewest total yards allowed and is sixth in the NFL in DVOA.

As for the Patriots, their defense as has also been the story to start the year on their Super Bowl title defense. They are No. 1 in the league in DVOA as the unit hasn't allowed a touchdown all season. They've also been able to create points off turnovers and give Tom Brady's offense short fields.

Speaking of that offense, the passing game has been steady through the first three weeks, but the running game has been a weak spot for Bill Belichick's club, rushing for just 3.2 yards per carry. Second year back Sony Michel has been especially slowed as he has a 2.4 yards per carry average. That's been due to a combination of poor play along with inconsistent offensive line play due to injuries. That area will surely be one that needs improvement, but the run game has a tough test this week as Buffalo is allowing just 87.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Patriots were able to secure the win during their trip up to Buffalo last season on "Monday Night Football," but that was without Allen under center, so this should be a pretty entertaining contest.

To see how it all unfolds, check out our live blog below throughout the afternoon.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: New Era Field (Orchard Park, NY)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

