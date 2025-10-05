Patriots vs. Bills live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'

The AFC East is in the "Sunday Night Football" crosshairs as the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots to wrap up Sunday's action in Week 5.

Buffalo enters prime-time not only as the odds-on favorite to win the division for a sixth-straight season, but they are arguably the class of the NFL, riding a perfect 4-0 record into this matchup. Moreover, Josh Allen is looking like he's well on his way towards defending his MVP award as he's playing as well as anyone in the league through the first month. He's one of just two quarterbacks with 10 or more total touchdowns entering Week 5, and tied for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in the league. Allen's brilliance has helped Buffalo top 30 points in each of their first four games on the season, and they will look to make it five-straight against New England.

As for the Patriots, they are 2-2 on the year, but the arrow is pointing up for the franchise. That's largely thanks to the second-year leap Drake Maye is currently enjoying as he enters Week 5 playing as well as any quarterback in the league. His 74% completion percentage ranks first among quarterbacks and is top-10 in the league in passing yards per game (247.0), total touchdowns (9), and passer rating (109.4).

Despite Maye's stellar start, New England is still a considerable underdog in this matchup, laying 8.5 points on the road. So, will Allen and the Bills continue to flex their Super Bowl potential, or will the Patriots be the latest underdog to pull off the upset? As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and all the top highlights.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Bills live