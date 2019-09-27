Patriots vs. Bills odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

An AFC East battle is on tap between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is 3-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while New England is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread after failing to cover last week. New England is favored by a touchdown in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42. Before you make any Patriots vs. Bills picks and NFL predictions for Week 4, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 season on a strong 17-10 run.

Now, it has simulated Bills vs. Patriots 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model knows Bills didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Cincinnati last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for Buffalo was running back Frank Gore, who rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Gore was filling in for injured rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring), who's expected back this week. Buffalo's win came on an one-yard rush from Gore with only 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, New England took down the Jets, 30-14. The Patriots blanked the Jets' offense, as both of New York's scores came on defense. The Jets had just four first downs, 105 total yards, and were held to a scant 2.2 yards per play.

The Bills have four picks entering Week 4, good for third in the the league. The Patriots are even better: they have six interceptions, good for first in the the NFL.

The Bills have four picks entering Week 4, good for third in the the league. The Patriots are even better: they have six interceptions, good for first in the the NFL.