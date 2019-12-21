Patriots vs. Bills odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, optimal Week 16 predictions from model on 95-65 roll

The Bills are looking to signal a changing of the guard when Buffalo heads to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bills can tie for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture and would be hoping for a Miami win in New England the following week, but breaking a six-game losing skid against the Patriots is motivation enough. Buffalo is 10-4 on the strength of its defense, and the unit would love to make Patriots quarterback Tom Brady show some of his age. The Bills also have gotten steady play from quarterback Josh Allen and rookie running back Devin Singletary. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

New England is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds, while the over-under is 37.5 after dropping as low as 36.5.

Patriots vs. Bills spread: New England -6.5

Patriots vs. Bills over-under: 37.5

Patriots vs. Bills money line: New England -281, Buffalo +225

NE: QB Tom Brady is 31-3 against Buffalo

BUF: RB Devin Singletary has rushed for at least 75 yards in five of the last seven games.

The model knows the Patriots are 10-6 against the spread in division games since 2017 and Brady continues to win despite a lack of weapons. Mohamed Sanu was brought in to help, and the veteran receiver has 20 catches for 148 yards in six games since coming over from Atlanta. Brady also relies heavily on running back James White, who has caught 65 passes for 588 yards and four touchdowns.

New England is 16-9 against the spread as a home favorite since 2017 and the defense could make life rough for Buffalo's Josh Allen. The quarterback has been sacked 34 times this season, and New England already has 41 QB takedowns already. Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (6.5 sacks) and Jamie Collins (six) lead the way in pressuring the quarterback, and Collins also has three of the unit's 25 interceptions. Stephon Gilmore has six picks, and the cornerback also has broken up 18 passes.

New England has the pedigree, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Bills spread on Saturday.

The Bills have covered the spread in three of four division games this season and Singletary has made a major difference since becoming the starter in Week 9. The third-rounder has 729 rushing yards and 28 catches for another 192 yards. Allen has thrown 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Wide receiver John Brown is averaging 14.2 yards on 71 receptions, while Cole Beasley is a reliable slot man, catching 60 balls for 670 yards.

The defense has been the calling card for Buffalo, which is 9-4-1 against the spread this season. The secondary is the strength of the unit, which allows 190.5 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Cornerback Tre'Davious White, with six interceptions and 17 passes defended, and safety Jordan Poyer, who has two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, are difference-makers. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is the soul of the defense, posting 105 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

